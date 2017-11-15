Sand Is the Soul: 2D Adventure Lets You Beat the Crap out of Victorians

Take to the Gritty Streets as a Missionary

It’s a beat-em-up game with Souls-like difficulty and dynamics. In this Victorian hot spot of weirdness, your job is to ruin lives as a missionary. Armed with a gun, sword, and a foot that doubles as a butt magnet, you get to explore an expanse of diluted sprawl set in old days. Even better, it may make you rage.

Sand is the Soul is a new title by Fat Dog Games. What it entails is an action 2D adventure where life is gloomy, the city Victorian, and gameplay is hard. You’re going to die. Best of all, your actions have actual consequences to that extend into subsequent playthroughs.

According to a press release, Sand in the Soul utilizes a “living system” with a dynamic timeline to track progress, and it accounts for the changes in the state of character. If you move on to New Game Plus, there will be some different social nuances going on. More importantly, it will probably be harder. The game pays homage to old-school gaming in that you’re expected to get your butt whooped before making any real progress.

Nevertheless, if you feel like diving into the gritty Victorian setting, Sand is the Soul may be just for you. Expect it to arrive in Q2 2018. If you would like, you can add it to your Steam wishlist now.

Game features to note:

Original post-punk Victorian-esque lore

Branching storyline, more than 20 game endings

Freedom of choice, multiple paths to reach your goal

Demanding fights, get used to dying

Unique moral systems including karma, crime and sanity

Original, immersive audiovisual composition

Sand is the Soul:

What: Mix of 2D side-scrolling beat’em up and action RPG

Who: MGP Studios / published by Fat Dog Games

Where: PC (Steam)When: Q2 2018

How: audio and subtitles in English and Polish

I can’t be the only one who thought of this as Bloodborne 2D. Stay tuned for updates on Sand is the Soul and Fat Dog Games as times goes by.

SOURCE: Press Release