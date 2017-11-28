Rumour: Assassin’s Creed Rogue Is the Next HD Remaster Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Retailer Leaks Suggest a Q1 2018 Release Date

Thanks to some leaks from Italian retailers, it is looking likely that Assassin’s Creed Rogue is getting the remaster treatment for PS4 and Xbox One.

Three separate listings from ePrice, Reluxshop, and Webster indicate that Assassin’s Creed Rogue HD is coming to current consoles next year. They can’t seem to agree on a release date, however, with one saying March 15th and another showing April 2nd. Despite this discrepancy, all three sites are taking pre-orders which suggest an announcement from Ubisoft may be coming soon.

RUMORS

A few Italian retailers listed an HD version of Assassin's Creed Rogue for PS4 and Xbox One:https://t.co/tH08emtOp8https://t.co/CJtHcwZCtihttps://t.co/vuhiJzZgah This should be taken with a grain of salt but, should it prove to be true, would you be interested in it? pic.twitter.com/7L6jSHQhgP — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) November 27, 2017

Assassin’s Creed Rogue came out in 2014 alongside Assassin’s Creed Unity but was only released on Xbox 360 and PS3. It was a slightly unusual approach but Ubisoft didn’t want last-gen gamers left out since AC Unity was built from the ground up on Xbox One and PS4. AC Rogue played a lot like 2013’s Black Flag and, to many, was considered the better game after Unity was met with mixed reactions.

Not that long ago, Microsoft made AC Rogue backwards compatible with Xbox One which meant this was the only way to play it on current gen hardware. Playing Xbox 360 games on Xbox One does offer some minimal graphical improvements but not on the same length as a proper HD remaster. If the leaks turn out to be true, we could see a bump to 1080p or 4K resolution and an improved frame rate.

Tell us what you think about AC Rogue? Would you like to see an updated port for PS4 and Xbox One? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE