Romancing Saga 2 Heads to PS Vita in December

The Old School JRPG Comes to Other Consoles as Well

PS Vita hopefuls rejoice! December brings an old-school port to the handheld console as Romancing Saga 2 makes its way to PS Vita in December, series creator Akitoshi Kawazu said in a Tweet. Kawazu also noted it would come to “other consoles” as well, one can only hope that includes the Switch.





This version is the mobile port that was released in 2016 for Western audiences which included new dungeons, two new classes: diviner and ninja, a New Game+ mode, and a new garden gameplay mechanic too. It features updated visuals, but rest assured, this isn’t the ugly Final Fantasy mobile ports which butcher their fantastic pixel art. Take a look at the trailer below for an overview of what to expect.

As someone who’s never touched a Romancing SaGa series game, the trailer looks quite promising with class systems and a branching narrative. Plus, it’s always nice to Vita gamers get a bone with a beefy JRPG release like this. We’ll have more details on what other consoles Kawaza is hinting at when Square Enix drops an official statement about it.

Source: Gematsu