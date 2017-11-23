Rainway Developer Shows Off Co-op Cuphead Gameplay On The Switch

Promising Footage Looks Smooth As Butter

Hoping to play Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch? Well, Rainway is hoping to make it happen. A video has surfaced showing the Rainway developer playing co-op Cuphead on the Switch, using their app.

How is this possible, you may be asking yourself. Rainway, a next-level remote play program, allows 60 fps streaming to any GPU that supports DirectX 11. That means playing games like Cuphead on a system like the Switch… so long as your conmection on both ends can support such an undertaking.

Here is a demo of the Rainway remote co-op feature on the Nintendo Switch, playing everyone's favorite game, Cuphead. We swear @Andrewmd5 is not bad at video games, he just has his hands full. pic.twitter.com/5nnnNH1sSM — Rainway 🦃 (@RainwayApp) November 21, 2017

The footage embedded above doesn’t do a perfect job showcasing the power of the app (the player appears to also be the cameraman), but it’s still a compelling piece of evidence. There’s no final release date yet, but it seems like work on Rainway is humming along quite nicely. The developer has previously stated that a beta version of the app should be out very soon.

SOURCE