UK Charts: Call of Duty WWII and PS4 Sales Win Black Friday Week

Call of Duty WWII Bundles Reign Supreme
You can argue about the best place to play all day long, but 2017’s Black Friday sales point to the PS4 as the most played console. Delivered via UKIE, the UK charts tell us that Call of Duty WII has topped software sales.
Here’s the rundown. Call of Duty WWII is a top-seller, a fact that surprises no one, but there were many top sellers during Black Friday week, and many of them were available for PS4 (some exclusively) and were available as part of bundles. Which is why UKIE is calling Sony’s console “a standout success.” The week between November 20 and 25 saw magnificent savings across North ‘Murica and Europe, with PS4 software sales topping everything else. This is especially true of Call of Duty WWII, a game bundled with the 1TB PS4 Slim.
Black Friday week boosted game sales by 89%, week-on-week, increasing revenue by 53%. Furthermore, the combined sales of Xbox One and PS4 software increased gaming revenue by 3% over last year. Both consoles had bundles that accounted for 83% of all the hardware sold. Therefore, the large majority of console sales contributed to better software sales.
On the PlayStation side, we had console bundles for Star Wars Battlefront 2, Gran Turismo Sport, and Call of Duty WWII. On Microsoft’s side, there were bundles for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Forza Motorsport 7. All the games mentioned thus far made it to the top 10 of the UK Charts. Rounding them off are Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (great game), Super Mario Odyssey, Fallout 4, and Need for Speed: Payback.
|LW
|TW
|Title
|Age Rating
|Publisher
|1
|1
|CALL OF DUTY: WWII
|PEGI 18+
|ACTIVISION
|3
|2
|FIFA 18
|PEGI 3+
|EA SPORTS
|12
|3
|GRAN TURISMO: SPORT
|PEGI 3+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|2
|4
|STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II
|PEGI 16+
|EA GAMES
|6
|5
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|15
|6
|FORZA MOTORSPORT 7
|PEGI 3+
|MICROSOFT
|18
|7
|WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|9
|8
|SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|23
|9
|FALLOUT 4
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|11
|10
|NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK
|PEGI 12+
|EA GAMES
|20
|11
|PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS
|PEGI 16+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|16
|12
|FORZA HORIZON 3
|PEGI 3+
|MICROSOFT
|21
|13
|WWE 2K18
|PEGI 16+
|2K
|14
|KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
|PEGI 7+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|15
|HIDDEN AGENDA
|PEGI 18+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|13
|16
|CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY
|PEGI 7+
|ACTIVISION
|14
|17
|GRAND THEFT AUTO V
|PEGI 18+
|ROCKSTAR
|32
|18
|DESTINY 2
|PEGI 16+
|ACTIVISION
|22
|19
|MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
|PEGI 3+
|NINTENDO
|24
|20
|DOOM
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|4
|21
|POKEMON ULTRA SUN
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|7
|22
|THE SIMS 4
|PEGI 12+
|EA GAMES
|40
|23
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|19
|24
|THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM VR
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|10
|25
|LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|33
|26
|MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
|PEGI 7+
|UBISOFT
|30
|27
|MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR
|PEGI 18+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|5
|28
|POKEMON ULTRA MOON
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|29
|THE EVIL WITHIN 2
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|35
|30
|THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|29
|31
|OVERWATCH: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION
|PEGI 12+
|BLIZZARD
|38
|32
|UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY
|PEGI 16+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|17
|33
|SONIC FORCES
|PEGI 7+
|SEGA
|27
|34
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW 6: SIEGE
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|28
|35
|THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD
|PEGI 12+
|NINTENDO
|25
|36
|LEGO WORLDS
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|37
|JUST DANCE 2018
|PEGI 3+
|UBISOFT
|8
|38
|L.A. NOIRE
|PEGI 18+
|ROCKSTAR
|39
|NBA 2K18
|PEGI 3+
|2K
|36
|40
|RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD
|PEGI 18+
|CAPCOM
Thank you to DualShockers for the chart.
All in all, it was a great week for gaming deals. Did you participate in the sales? What are your thoughts on the UK Charts? Let us know in the comments below.