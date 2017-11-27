UK Charts: Call of Duty WWII and PS4 Sales Win Black Friday Week

Call of Duty WWII Bundles Reign Supreme

You can argue about the best place to play all day long, but 2017’s Black Friday sales point to the PS4 as the most played console. Delivered via UKIE, the UK charts tell us that Call of Duty WII has topped software sales.

Here’s the rundown. Call of Duty WWII is a top-seller, a fact that surprises no one, but there were many top sellers during Black Friday week, and many of them were available for PS4 (some exclusively) and were available as part of bundles. Which is why UKIE is calling Sony’s console “a standout success.” The week between November 20 and 25 saw magnificent savings across North ‘Murica and Europe, with PS4 software sales topping everything else. This is especially true of Call of Duty WWII, a game bundled with the 1TB PS4 Slim.

Black Friday week boosted game sales by 89%, week-on-week, increasing revenue by 53%. Furthermore, the combined sales of Xbox One and PS4 software increased gaming revenue by 3% over last year. Both consoles had bundles that accounted for 83% of all the hardware sold. Therefore, the large majority of console sales contributed to better software sales.

On the PlayStation side, we had console bundles for Star Wars Battlefront 2, Gran Turismo Sport, and Call of Duty WWII. On Microsoft’s side, there were bundles for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Forza Motorsport 7. All the games mentioned thus far made it to the top 10 of the UK Charts. Rounding them off are Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (great game), Super Mario Odyssey, Fallout 4, and Need for Speed: Payback.

LW TW Title Age Rating Publisher 1 1 CALL OF DUTY: WWII PEGI 18+ ACTIVISION 3 2 FIFA 18 PEGI 3+ EA SPORTS 12 3 GRAN TURISMO: SPORT PEGI 3+ SONY COMPUTER ENT. 2 4 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II PEGI 16+ EA GAMES 6 5 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS PEGI 18+ UBISOFT 15 6 FORZA MOTORSPORT 7 PEGI 3+ MICROSOFT 18 7 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 9 8 SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY PEGI 7+ NINTENDO 23 9 FALLOUT 4 PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 11 10 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK PEGI 12+ EA GAMES 20 11 PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS PEGI 16+ SONY COMPUTER ENT. 16 12 FORZA HORIZON 3 PEGI 3+ MICROSOFT 21 13 WWE 2K18 PEGI 16+ 2K 14 KNOWLEDGE IS POWER PEGI 7+ SONY COMPUTER ENT. 15 HIDDEN AGENDA PEGI 18+ SONY COMPUTER ENT. 13 16 CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY PEGI 7+ ACTIVISION 14 17 GRAND THEFT AUTO V PEGI 18+ ROCKSTAR 32 18 DESTINY 2 PEGI 16+ ACTIVISION 22 19 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE PEGI 3+ NINTENDO 24 20 DOOM PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 4 21 POKEMON ULTRA SUN PEGI 7+ NINTENDO 7 22 THE SIMS 4 PEGI 12+ EA GAMES 40 23 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE PEGI 18+ UBISOFT 19 24 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM VR PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 10 25 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 33 26 MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE PEGI 7+ UBISOFT 30 27 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR PEGI 18+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 5 28 POKEMON ULTRA MOON PEGI 7+ NINTENDO 29 THE EVIL WITHIN 2 PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 35 30 THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 29 31 OVERWATCH: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION PEGI 12+ BLIZZARD 38 32 UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY PEGI 16+ SONY COMPUTER ENT. 17 33 SONIC FORCES PEGI 7+ SEGA 27 34 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW 6: SIEGE PEGI 18+ UBISOFT 28 35 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD PEGI 12+ NINTENDO 25 36 LEGO WORLDS PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 37 JUST DANCE 2018 PEGI 3+ UBISOFT 8 38 L.A. NOIRE PEGI 18+ ROCKSTAR 39 NBA 2K18 PEGI 3+ 2K 36 40 RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD PEGI 18+ CAPCOM

Thank you to DualShockers for the chart.

All in all, it was a great week for gaming deals. Did you participate in the sales? What are your thoughts on the UK Charts? Let us know in the comments below.

