The North American PlayStation Store Is Full of Amazing Deals as Black Friday 2017 Nears

From Weekly Sales to Black Friday Sales, the North American PlayStation Store Has It All

Much like Microsoft and retailers around the world, Sony now has all of their Black Friday sales available. These sales join the regular weekly deals in the North American PlayStation Store, making for an incredibly long list of games for PlayStation fans! If you’re looking for a specific game on the cheap, you’re sure to find it this week.

Sony has kicked off an early Black Friday Sale as the huge shopping event quickly nears. These titles listed in the Black Friday Sale are available to everyone with a PlayStation 4, PlayStation Plus member or not. And as if that wasn’t good enough news, in addition to these Black Friday deals, Sony fans will also find a long, and we do mean long, list of weekly deals for the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

You can check out some of the best deals below which include Horizon: Zero Dawn and Call of Duty: WWII, but make sure to check out the full list of games available at a discount in the PlayStation Store. Please keep it mind that the prices listed below are displayed in USD and could vary if you are not a PS Plus member.

PlayStation 4

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – $24.99

Agents of Mayhem – $19.99

ARK: Survival Evolved – $38.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition – $69.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $41.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition – $48.99

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition – $9.99

Battlefield Hardline – $7.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $29.99

BioShock: The Collection – $19.79

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $89.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – $44.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $74.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe – $64.99

Call of Duty; Infinite Warfare – $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy – $29.99

The Crew Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Dark Souls III – $23.99

Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe – $74.99

Destiny 2 Game + Expansion – $67.49

DiRT 4 – $29.99

Dishonored 2 – $19.99

Dishonored: The Complete Collection – $31.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $14.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $9.99

DOOM – $20.09

Dragon Age: Inquisition – GOTY – $9.99

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe – $16.49

EA Sports FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback – $64.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle – $59.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 & NBA Live 18 Bundle – $39.99

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe – $49.99

EA Sports NHL – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – $9.99

ELEX – $44.99

Evolve Ultimate Edition – $12.49

The Evil Within Bundle – $14.99

The Evil Within 2 – $29.99

Fallout 4 GOTY – $29.99

Far Cry Primal – $14.99

Farpoint – $29.99

FIFA 18 – 35.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition – $47.99

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium – $29.99

For Honor – $25.19

For Honor Deluxe Edition – $27.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99

Hidden Agenda – $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn – $19.99

I am Setsuna – $19.99

Injustice 2 – $19.99

Just Cause 3 – $11.99

Just Dance 2017 – $19.99

Just Dance 2018 – $40.19

Madden NFL 18 – $29.99

Mafia III Deluxe – $23.99

Mafia III – $15.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $41.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – $67.49

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe – $24.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $19.99

Max Payne – $8.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 – $17.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $35.99

MLB The Show 17 All Star Edition – $19.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $34.99

NBA 2K18 – $41.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $59.99

Need for Speed Payback – $35.99

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe – $47.99

Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle – $19.99

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition – $7.49

Need for Speed – $9.99

NieR: Automata – $35.99

Overwatch GOTY – $29.99

Persona 5 – $29.99

Prey – $19.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – $35.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider – $19.79

Rocket League – $9.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $41.99

Syberia 3 – $24.99

Tekken 7 – $35.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $19.99

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $27.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $19.79

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – $19.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $29.99

WWE 2K18 – $35.99

Yakuza Kiwami – $20.09

Yakuza 0 – $29.99

PlayStation 3

BioShock – $4.99

BioShock 2 – $4.99

BioShock Infinite – $7.39

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition – $15.99

Borderlands 2 – $4.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – $5.99

Dishonored – $3.29

Dishonored GOTY – $9.99

DOOM 3 BFG – $4.99

Duke Nukem Forever – $1.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $7.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Mafia II – $7.49

NBA 2K18 – $41.99

Persona 5 – $24.99

WWE 2K17 – $17.99

XCOM: Enemy Within – $5.99

PlayStation Vita

Bodycheck – $3.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $29.99

Mahjong Royal Towers, Mahjong World Contest, Mahjong Gold – $3.99

Mecho Tales – $4.99

Medieval Defenders – $2.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

The Sun and Moon – $2.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – $27.99

Will you be picking up any of the games listed? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for more Black Friday sales!

SOURCE