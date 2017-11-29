PlayStation Plus Free December Games Revealed; Get Your Hands on Darksiders II

Free Games for PS4, PS4, PS Vita, and PSVR

The entire list of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed for the month of December. Not a bad list of games, if I do say so myself, but it’s hard to complain when they’re free. Next month’s list brings one of our favorite hack-and-slash sequels, Darksiders: Deathinitive Edition, as well as titles for PS3 and PS Vita.

Note: PlayStation is giving you until December 5th to download November’s free games. Here are the games that are leaving.

Worms Battlegrounds (PS4)

Bound (PS4)

R-Type Dimensions (PS3)

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (PS3)

Dungeon Punks (Vita, PS4)

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Episodes 1 & 2) (PS Vita)

If you like Kung Fu Panda, you’ll be glad to know that Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends will also be arriving for the PlayStation 3. Here’s December’s list of free PS Plus titles:

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends (PS4)

XBlaze Lost: Memories (PS3)

Syberia Collection (PS3)

Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)

Wanted Corp (PS Vita)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)

Last but not least, the PlayLink title, That’s You! will be made free in Europe. Just remember, you need to be a PlayStation Plus member to gain access to these freebies.

Before you go and download this month’s games, tell us your thoughts. How do December’s PS Plus Games compare to November’s? Have you played Darksiders II? Comment down below.

