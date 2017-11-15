Realistically Murder Demons with PlayStation’s New DOOM VFR Bundle

A Better Way into Hell This Christmas

In case you thought DOOM couldn’t get any more intense, this post is dedicated to telling you how wrong you are. PlayStation has announced a new PSVR bundle with id Software’s onslaught of an IP, DOOM VFR.

The PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle costs a total of $399.99 USD/$499.99 CAD and comes with all the bells and whistles to facilitate your deep dive into hell. I’m talking the PlayStation VR system, PlayStation Camera, the updated PS VR Demo Disc and DOOM VFR Blu-ray Disc. Obviously, it will serve a more visceral experience than any previously released version of the game. So, if you’ve never played and want to try your hand at VR, this bundle was made for you.





You can opt to play the game with a regular DualShock 4 wireless controllers, the PlayStation move controllers, or VR Aim controllers. Unfortunately, the bundle doesn’t seem to come with controllers of its own; however, it does come with the updated PSVR system. Either way, you’re going to be mutilating demons in droves. If you already have a VR system, great! DOOM VFR will launch on the same day as the bundle, and that is on December 1st. Like I said, just in time for the holidays.

Check back for worthwhile news and deals as the holiday season hits its stride.

Happy gaming.

