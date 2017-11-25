Black Friday Weekend: Over 50 Incredible PC Gaming Deals Including Elgato, Corsair, ASUS

Amazon’s Killer Black Friday PC Gaming Deals Includes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Tons of Mice, Headsets, and Keyboards
We’ve combed Amazon this Black Friday weekend for your PC gaming deals so you don’t have to, and found Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and South Park: The Fractured but Whole on sale. You can also pick up an Elgato Game Capture HD60 S and the Blue Blackout Yeti + Lola Black Ninjas in Pyjamas Pro Gamer Bundle for all your content creating needs.
PC Gaming Deals – Games:
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Prey – $99 ($44.00 Off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $99 ($15.00 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $4499 ($15.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.45 ($28.50 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.50 Off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Early Access – $9 ($30.00 Off)
- Tales from the Borderlands – $ ($13.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $22.22 ($17.77 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($12.54 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.34 ($4.50 Off)
- Virginia [Online Game Code] – $1.00 ($8.99 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($20.50 Off)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $99 ($35.00 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Accessories:
- Elgato Game Capture HD60 S – $149.95 ($30.00 Off)
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone – Slate – $89.00 ($40.99 Off)
- Blue Blackout Yeti + Lola Black Ninjas in Pyjamas Pro Gamer Bundle – $143.91 ($176.08 Off)
- Steam Link – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite – Chroma Enabled RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – $49.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – $58.64 ($41.35 Off)
- Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse – $44.99 ($35.00 Off)
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse – $119.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse – $34.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Mouse – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse – $29.99 ($50.00 Off)
- CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.00 ($25.00 Off)
- Razer Overwatch ManO’War Tournament Edition Gaming Headset – $54.99 ($55.00 Off)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for PC – $69.99 ($50.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset – $164.95 ($85.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset – $167.96 ($111.99 Off)
- Sennheiser Game One Headset in Black- $164.99 ($85.00 Off)
- Micolindun Gaming Headset for PS4 Xbox One, Over Ear Gaming Headphones – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Razer Kraken Pro V2 Analog Gaming Headset – $59.94 ($20.05 Off)
- SteelSeries Siberia 800 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Headset – $191.99 ($108.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 450 Fully Wireless PC Gaming Headset – $79.95 ($50.00 Off)
- Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset – $24.99 ($35.00 Off)
- Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $79.99 ($80.00 Off)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 ($90.00 Off)
- CORSAIR K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $107.99 ($52.00 Off)
- CORSAIR K70 LUX RGB RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $119.99 ($50.00 Off)
- DBPOWER Three Colors Backlit LED Keyboard – $23.99 ($46.00 Off)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 – RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Razer Ornata Chroma – Revolutionary Mecha-Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard – $79.99 ($20.00 Off)
PC Gaming Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G701VI-XB72K 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,263.01 ($835.99 Off)
- ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS 17.3″ Full HD Ultra Thin and Light Gaming Laptop – $1,249.99 ($449.01 Off)
- ASUS Gaming Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6-inch Full HD – $999.00 ($250.00 Off)
- LG 34UC79G-B 34-Inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor – $546.99 ($153.00 Off)
- Acer KG271 bmiix 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) TN Monitor – $134.99 ($65.00 Off)
- AOC G2460PF 24-Inch Professional Gaming LED Monitor – $199.15 ($50.84 Off)
- Dell Gaming S2417DG YNY1D 24-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor – $349.99 ($220.00 Off)
And these are our Black Friday weekend PC deals this year! Be sure to also take a look at our PS4 deals and stay tuned for our upcoming Xbox One deals.