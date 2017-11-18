Overwatch Is Having Another Free Weekend Right Now

One More Chance For Blizzard to Win You Over

It’s time for another free weekend with Overwatch! Blizzard is giving potential players one more shot to check out their excellent hero shooter, from right now until 11:59 pm PST on November 20th.

This free event will be running on all the platforms, giving players access to all 26 heroes. Any progress you make during the free weekend, including any loot crates you open, will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game. Blizzard’s official statement follows below:

For this free weekend, we’re making Overwatch’s full roster of 26 heroes and 16 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Players will also have the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options.



Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you’ll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Sony Entertainment, or Xbox Live account that you played on.

Also, it just so happens that Overwatch is on sale right now. So if you do decide to pick up the full game afterwards, you can do so for 50% off. Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

