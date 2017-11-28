Nintendo Switch Destroys Its Competitors and Comes out as the Top Selling Item for Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Nintendo Switch Sales Kicked Ass Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Nintendo has much to celebrate after coming out as the top dog during the biggest shopping weekend of the year. According to Adobe Digital Insights, not only was the Switch the top selling item of Black Friday, but also Cyber Monday in the US. And that’s without so much as a single discount offered!

This past weekend Adobe published a report, showing that the Nintendo Switch sold the most out of any item throughout Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday. Now, they have published another report showing that the Switch is kicking some serious ass. Adobe Digital Insights shows that the Switch was the best-selling product on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and that’s not just in terms of other products in the gaming industry, that’s ALL other products, including those outside of video games. You can check out the top five sellers below.

No other gaming product or console even made it into the five top selling items on Cyber Monday! What’s interesting is that Michael Pachter, well-known web-tech analyst, predicted that the Xbox One X would help make Microsoft the clear winner of Black Friday sales within the US, and jokingly dismissed the Nintendo Switch altogether.

The report from Adobe is based on “4,500 retail websites, 55 million SKUs, and more than one trillion visits” analyzed through Adobe Experience Cloud. Of course, this limits its findings to those sales made online only, however it’s still fantastic news for Nintendo. We’ll just have to wait and see what the numbers look like when NPD provides the figures next month.

Did you pick a Switch up this past weekend? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE