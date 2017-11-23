Nine Parchments Neat, Magical Demo Now Available for Nintendo Switch

Play Frozenbyte’s RPG with Friends

It’s all about magic, and it’s all about casting spells on the go until Harry Potter GO arrives. Here is Nine Parchments, a new RPG experience crafted by developer Frozenbyte. While the game is on its way to Nintendo’s portable console, devs have made the demo available now.

Revealed in a press release, the Nine Parchments demo consists of three levels. There’s the Astral Academy tutorial, a level on a beautiful beach, and a boss fight against the Treasure Mantis. And that’s another thing; there are boss fights. Therefore, there’s no reason to not jump in the tutorial. Furthermore, you can play the game with up to three friends in local co-op. Take your Switch, go to a friend’s house, and have fun blasting magic.

“The full game is still in the submission process so we wanted to get demo in front of players to make the wait a little bit easier. We hope you enjoy trying out the magic mayhem!” said Frozenbyte CEO Lauri Hyvärinen, and continued: “We’ll announce the exact launch date of Nine Parchments once the game has passed certification on all console platforms”.

Features

Wield the power of the elements and master a diverse and ever-changing arsenal of spells

Unlock new playable characters, wizard hats and magical staves

Level up and train your characters in the magical arts, but choose your path wisely

Battle strange creatures & mighty bosses in a breathtakingly beautiful world, set in the Trine universe

Online and local co-op with 1-4 players

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One in Holiday 2017

For now, multiplayer skills and spells are limited. Additional abilities will be supported in the full release, so no worries. Today’s your chance to test features to see if the Nine Parchments experience is what you’re looking for. Check back for news related to release and for more from Frozenbyte.

