Ni No Kuni II’s Environments Continue to Look Gorgeous

For the Golden Joystick Awards 2017 tonight, Level-5 blessed JRPG fans with a new trailer for Ni No Kuni II: The Revenant Kingdom. This trailer called, “The Light May Yet Return” is a pretty good, but quick, recap of what we’ve seen so far from the upcoming sequel: the chibi-style overworld exploration, the new army-commander aspect, and a look at the new characters and worlds. Plus, we even get to see a giant dragon chilling in the overworld which is getting me excited. Besides that, the environments look vibrant such as the night market area with neon signs galore.







Check out the new trailer just below:



Originally, Ni No Kuni II was scheduled for a Fall 2017 release, but it has been pushed to a January 19, 2018 release for PS4 and PC. As mentioned, Q1 2018 is looking stellar for JRPG fans. Until then, fans should be satiated by the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Switch next month.