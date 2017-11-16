New, Major Game Announcement Coming to The Game Awards 2017

It Better Be a Triple-A Title from an Awesome Studio

December is one of the best times of year for many reasons. Among them, the procession of The Game Awards: Performances, Great Games, and, apparently, new reveals. If Geoff Keighley’s hint is anything to go by, there will be a new game announced at this year’s ceremony.

According to a new Tweet, the folks working to bring us the show for Game of the Year are inspired by a new IP that has yet to be announced. Moreover, as Keighley indicates, that new IP will make its debut at his pristine event.

Expect the unexpected #TheGameAwards — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 16, 2017

We work long hours on @thegameawards but some days we see a brand new game announcement trailer that inspires us. Today was one of those days. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 16, 2017

Over time, we’ve witnessed several surprises at The Game Awards. Titles like Mass Effect Andromeda, LawBreakers, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many more have been showcased. So, what will it be this time? Seeing as Death Stranding was, technically, announced some time back, it’s unlikely to fill the slot. Perhaps it’s the game being developed by Retro Studio, or perhaps something from FromSoftware?

Then again, Hideo Kojima did take the time to retweet Keighley’s news, so that’s fairly mystifying. We won’t know more until The Game Awards airs on December 7th, the details of which you can find here. While we wait, feel free to comment your own speculation on the game reveal below. See you then.

SOURCE