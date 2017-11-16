Moira Is Playable in Overwatch, Starting… NOW! For PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Blizzard Just Dropped the News

Don’t know why they did it, but they did it. Blizzard’s latest Overwatch character, Moira, is now playable on the game’s servers. There was no warning or anything. She was announced at Blizzcon 2017, earlier this month, and only recently hit the PTR. They just dropped her and said, here you go.

Since Moira is now playable, we have to believe Blizzard has been balancing her for a while. No doubt, there will be more balance patches soon after release. Changes are made after every character launches, to avoid an overpowered or underpowered new addition.

When it comes to Moira, she’s hitting the Support section of Overwatch’s character roster. Her particular abilities let her heal allies and boost damage, similar to heroes Mercy and Ana. Except, she’s a villain whose role includes enforcing the philosophies of Talon, the antithetical organization to Overwatch. That in mind, she’s a compatriot of Doomfist, Reaper, Widowmaker, and Sombra, and the fourth new addition to the game.

Time to unleash the potential within. Play Moira now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! Learn more @ https://t.co/JCSkZJGOzc pic.twitter.com/0MKXTzpGNu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 16, 2017

You can find the summary of Moira’s role and abilities below:

ROLE SUPPORT Moira’s biotic abilities enable her to contribute healing or damage in any crisis. While Biotic Grasp gives Moira short-range options, her Biotic Orbs contribute longer-range, hands-off damage and healing; she can also Fade to escape groups or remain close to allies in need of support. Once she’s charged Coalescence, Moira can save multiple allies from elimination at once or finish off weakened enemies.

ABILITIES: BIOTIC GRASP Using her left hand, Moira expends biotic energy to heal allies in front of her. Her right hand fires a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies’ health, healing Moira and replenishing her biotic energy. BIOTIC ORB Moira launches a rebounding biotic sphere; she can choose between a regeneration effect that heals the allies it passes through, or a decay effect that deals damage to enemies. FADE Moira quickly teleports a short distance. COALESCENCE Moira channels a long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies.

