CD Projekt Red Responds to Microtransaction Concerns for Cyberpunk 2077, Saying They Are Taking a ‘No Bullshit’ Approach

Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Addresses Concerns About Microtranactions: “You Get What You Paid for”

This year, the topic of microtransactions has been discussed in excess, completely dominating this years holiday season those games that have recently been released, especially Star Wars Battlefront II. As such, when CD Projekt RED recently confirmed they were considering adding an online portion to Cyberpunk 2077, many in the gaming industry voiced their concerns. Now, the developer has responded to the concerns.

As soon as CD Projekt RED stated they were considering adding an online model to their upcoming title, many people feared the only purpose of adding this “games-as-a-service” feature to an RPG game was to maximize their profits. How large would the online portion be in comparison to what was originally supposed to be a massive single player game? With many fans taking to Twitter since the announcement, CD Projekt RED has assured fans that there is nothing to worry about. The studio is promising that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a huge, single player, open world RPG with “no hidden catch. You can see their Tweet below:

.@PrettyBadTweets Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than TW3 — huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for — no bullshit, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) November 19, 2017

As you can see from the tweet above, CD Projekt RED has not only responded to the fan outrage, calming the waters, they have also sent a message to other studios, calling them out for being greedy. Oh the drama! At any rate, it’s encouraging to hear that CD Projekt RED is continuing to be upfront, and highly consumer-friendly, much like they have in the past. As for what the online aspects will entail for Cyberpunk 2077, that remains to be seen, and hopefully we’ll hear something in the near future about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated to drop for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, although there has been no mention of a release date yet. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE