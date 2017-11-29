Microsoft CEO Is Pretty Darn Happy with the Xbox One X

New Console Is Seeing “Incredible Response”

Microsoft’s shareholders got together today to discuss their recent performance in the market. CEO Satya Nadella shared some news on the future of their gaming sphere and how they wish to expand. Further, he spoke on the Xbox One X’s breakout success.

It’s no surprise Microsoft is leaning toward the model of games as a service. From the looks of it, Nadella may reinforce that model by making games easier to access on as many company platforms as possible.

“We’re mobilizing to pursue an expansive opportunity in the 100+ billion gaming market,” Nadella told shareholders. “This means broadening our approach to how we think about gaming end-to-end. About starting with games and how they’re created and distributed, and how they’re played and viewed.”

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft expands beyond services like Game Pass and Mixer, but that looks to be the plan. Apparently, Nadella wants to “grow and engage the over 53 million Xbox Live members more deeply and frequently.” In other words, better ways to unify PC, console, and mobile, something like what we’re seeing with Xbox Play Anywhere.

And, of course, Nadella couldn’t address shareholders without talking about the magnificent Xbox One X launch. What he calls the “most technically advanced and most powerful console ever built” it is seeing an “incredible response from fans this Holiday season.” The Project Scorpio edition sold out, which serves as evidence of a great reception. Furthermore, Black Friday, just witnessed the Xbox One X’s first discount. The powerhouse console just makes the perfect holiday gift. Better if bundled with a 4K TV.

Will the Xbox One X maintain momentum and make Microsoft a bigger player this gaming generation? That’s what has us all curious. Feel free to drop a comment and let us know your thoughts on the console’s reception thus far.

SOURCE