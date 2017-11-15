Marvel Heroes, The “Diablo” of Superhero Games, Gets Shut Down

After Weeks of Silence, the Game’s Fate Has Been Revealed

In a rather sad day for Marvel fans, the free-to-play PC game, Marvel Heroes, has been shut down. The news comes directly from Marvel, who extended their gratitude to fans for their support over the years. And so must we thank the developer who kept the ship afloat. Thank you, Gazillion Entertainment.

Information on the shut down is scarce, as these unfortunate events seldom get a broadcast from the companies. But after Gamestop reached out to Marvel for comment, they received this supply:

“We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available.”

Players noticed something wrong with Marvel Heroes when devs stopped checking in with the community. More info from Kotaku revealed that many layoffs followed within the year of release. Therefore, it looks like Gazillion has been sinking for a while. Marvel planted the last nail in the coffin, but that’s how it goes with the “Diablo“ of superhero games.

Lastly, it seems supporting the game was particularly demanding for the team, who frequently delivered updates. In a report from Kotaku, creative director Jeff Donais said the following:

“[The lay-offs] would definitely not be the fault of the internal men and women who actually worked on the game itself or served the customers. . . It was a real thing that people didn’t see their families as much as they should, or sacrificed their health to work an 80-hour week when an important patch deadline was looming. . . The patch release schedule, especially when PC was the main focus, was aggressively insane.”

Did you play Marvel Heroes? If so, let us know your thoughts on the end of the property.

