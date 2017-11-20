Upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle DLC Features a New Hero

More Kingdom Battle Action in Early 2018

Resetaera users were quick to point out last Friday that the eShop listing for Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle unveiled a new page for its forthcoming DLC plans. Most excitingly, a new hero will join Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and their Rabbids counterparts. Since it’s only one hero is planned, I feel like it’s more likely to be a Ubisoft character like Rayman. That said, I’d absolutely love to see Wario and Waluigi get tactical with Mario and co.





Moreover, this unrevealed new character will debut in the game along with their exclusive world too. Again, I feel Rayman would make the most sense considering how big the Rabbids are in the game. The vanilla game’s absence of the limbless hero was always a bit strange to me. Plus, he has enough games to warrant a new world for this game. Besides the new hero, the early 2018 DLC will also sport 8 new solo challenges, 5 co-op maps, and 16 new weapons.

You can grab Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle now for Switch along with a Season pass that adds more content to the game next year.

Source: Resetera via Nintendo