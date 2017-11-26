Share This

 

A Recently Leaked Video Shows Upcoming Content and Game Modes for Call of Duty: WWII

Youtuber May Have Just Leaked New Content for Call of Duty: WWII in New Video 

Less than a week ago we told you that some dataminers had found not one, but sixteen new weapons for Call of Duty: WWII. Now, a youtuber known for leaking information before it drops for Call of Duty, has released a new video showing off some of these weapons and more!

We know that we’ll be getting some new content soon, as Sledgehammer recently revealed that players can expect the first major event, Winter Siege, to drop at the beginning of December. But what about some new content even before that? A new video,  uploaded by Youtube user IAMJarni, shows off some of the new guns discovered by dataminers, as well as some popular game modes.

From the video we can see that popular game modes will be making a return from previous Call of Duty titles. These will include Infected, Gun Game, Demolition among a few others. The video was quickly removed, however as you might imagine, it is still out in the wild and it seems more than legitimate. You can find it here.

It’s unclear whether we can expect any of the new game modes or weapons over the next few days, or whether they will be released to everyone. For all we know, these game modes and weapons could be exclusive to Season Pass holders, or part of the DLC for the game. Or…they could even be part of a timed event.

Do you think they’ll be available to everyone? Are you excited for all of this new content? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

