The Latest Warframe Expansion Finally Lands on Consoles Today

Warframe Keeps on Giving

Warframe‘s biggest expansion yet, Plains of Eidolon, has finally made its way to Xbox One and PS4 following a wildly successful launch on PC.

Not only does Plains of Eidolon bring with it the first open-world environment to Warframe but it also adds a huge new boss to fight, new weapons, items, armour to customize, an all-new Warframe, and even more lore for fans to eat up. The best news is that, similar to the base game, Plains of Eidolon is completely free to play on consoles. Yay!

With the new update, over 50 players (known in-game as Tenno) can come together at the new base camp of Cetus before setting off to complete new story challenges and hunt for new weapons and gear. Tenno will also meet new and old Grineer, play mini-games, or explore the new vast plains, rolling hills, mines and caves. Of course, there’s the massive Eidolon to defeat, a towering monster and Warframe’s toughest creature yet.

The press release goes into more detail about what players can expect from the new expansion:

“Starting with the new glass-themed Warframe, Gara, with new weapons to wield and fashionable Syandanas and Helmets to don, segueing to a newly reworked Focus System for Operators to use in conjunction with Warframes to battle Eidolon at night, or delving into the slew of additional content from the Mag Pneuma Collection, to new Mod sets, Achievements, stances, and more, players are in for a deep, content-rich experience.”

There’s a ton of fresh new content in today’s update for Warframe and it seems both current and new players have something to look forward to. It’s available on PS4 and Xbox One today. Why not give it a try and let us know what you thought in the comments below?

On a related note, Warframe is nominated for Best Ongoing Game at The 2017 Game Awards. The winner will be announced on December 7th.

SOURCE: Press Release