This Is Your Last Chance to Play Sea of Thieves Early Before Its Full Release Next Year

Join the Insider Programme and “Be More Pirate” in the Sea of Thieves Alpha

Sea of Thieves has been in Technical Alpha for almost a year and it’s going to be closing real soon. One last testing phase is scheduled before the full game launches early next year, so this is your last call to play Rare’s anticipated swashbuckling open-sea adventure before it hits stores.

Everyone who joins the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme by the cut-off date, December 1st, will be invited to the next play session which is being called the “biggest and best yet.” Joining the Insider Programme doesn’t cost a thing but there are rules. You must be 18 years or older to sign an NDA and have an active Xbox Live Gold membership to participate on Xbox One. A basic Xbox Live account can be used to play the alpha on Windows 10.

The Technical Alpha was announced back in December 2016. When it started, only 1,000 players joined but it has since grown to almost 200,000 over the course of the year. The purpose of the alpha was to test out specific features and debut new ones, all the while listening to community feedback to “balance and fine-tune all manner of things.”

Interested players can join the Insider crew at this link. You can read more about the Insider Programme, including details on eligibility, at the Sea of Thieves FAQ page.

How excited are you for Rare’s next big game? Drop a comment below.

SOURCE