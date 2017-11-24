Gran Turismo Sport Is Getting a Single-Player Mode and a Ton of New Content

Free December Update Will Add “GT League” to Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport has only been out for a few weeks but Polyphony Digital’s President, Kazunori Yamauchi, already has a ton of stuff planned in the pipeline for the realistic racing sim.

First up, three new cars will be made available for free in patch 1.06 when it rolls out on November 27th. Those cars include the ISO Rivolta Zagato VGT, Audio R18, and the Shelby Cobra 427. Patch 1.06 will also remove the online-only requirement for the Livery Editor, Scapes, and Campaign modes. An online connection is still necessary to save your progress, however.

The bigger announcement is what’s coming in the December update. A brand new single player mode will be added to the game called “GT League.” GT League is based on the classic GT Mode from previous Gran Turismo games. Players will race through a “series of cup competitions from beginner to pro levels, and even partake in endurance races.” More races will be added in 2018.

The December update will also add 12 new cars to the game. They are:

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

Nissan Skyline GT-R V · spec II (R32)

Nissan Skyline GT-R V · spec II Nür (R34)

Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

Lamborghini Countach LP400

Ferrari F40

Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

KTM X-BOW R

Suzuki Swift Sport

Volkswagen Sambabus Typ 2 (T1)

Chris Holstrom Concepts 1967 Chevy Nova

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

Yamauchi concludes his post by saying that a total of approximately 50 cars will be added to GT Sport between now and March 2018. More updates are planned beyond that as well with more tracks being added in the future.

