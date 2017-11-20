The More You Know

There are a lot of stipulations that come with having an Xbox One X. One of them is $499.99. After that, you may need an external hard drive. But, if you want the thing to work right, Microsoft has this simple recommendation.

Do not use a surge protector. According to the Xbox support site, all Xbox One consoles built with a surge protector already; therefore, it’s in your best interest to just plug it into a wall outlet. Otherwise, the machine can’t boot up to full power. “The more you know.” Understandably, a lot of people would be oblivious to this fact, which would explain why Xbox went ahead and warned everyone via Twitter. This makes loads of sense since people spent way more time on social media than manuals. No judgment.

Did you know that your Xbox One is designed to be plugged directly into a wall outlet? Check out our console power guide here: https://t.co/lGymrPOQEV — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) November 17, 2017

I wonder if the built-in surge protector has anything to do with Xbox One X’s suddenly dying on day one. That may just be an anomaly. While we’re here, let’s just reiterate some helpful facts about the Xbox One X

4K Assets take up a lot of space. A 4K TV is good Do not use a surge protector

In related news, Blizzard recently announced a 4K version of Overwatch coming to the Xbox One X; the same is happening for Destiny 2. Check back for more useful news as time goes by. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

