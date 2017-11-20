Share This

 

Fun Fact: Your Xbox One Must Be Directly Connected to a Wall Outlet

The More You Know

There are a lot of stipulations that come with having an Xbox One X. One of them is $499.99. After that, you may need an external hard drive. But, if you want the thing to work right, Microsoft has this simple recommendation.

Xbox One X console calculated decision

Do not use a surge protector. According to the Xbox support site, all Xbox One consoles built with a surge protector already; therefore, it’s in your best interest to just plug it into a wall outlet. Otherwise, the machine can’t boot up to full power. “The more you know.” Understandably, a lot of people would be oblivious to this fact, which would explain why Xbox went ahead and warned everyone via Twitter. This makes loads of sense since people spent way more time on social media than manuals. No judgment.

I wonder if the built-in surge protector has anything to do with Xbox One X’s suddenly dying on day one. That may just be an anomaly. While we’re here, let’s just reiterate some helpful facts about the Xbox One X

  1. 4K Assets take up a lot of space.
  2. A 4K TV is good
  3. Do not use a surge protector

In related news, Blizzard recently announced a 4K version of Overwatch coming to the Xbox One X; the same is happening for Destiny 2. Check back for more useful news as time goes by. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE

  • Troy Marcel

    Mines connected to a monster power board not direct to the wall and it runs great.

Related Posts


Holiday 2017 Gift Guide: The Best Xbox One Games, Hardware and Accessories For Gamers

The Xbox One X “Will Set a New Standard for Games” Says Wolfenstein 2 Dev

Xbox One X Sells as Many Units as Nintendo Switch Did at Launch Month

Overwatch Is Getting the 4K Treatment with a New Patch for Xbox One X

Microsoft Boss Defends Xbox One X Statement “Most Launch Titles Ever for a Console”
Next
The Man Who Brought You Devil May Cry and Bayonetta Wants Them Both in the Same Game
Previous
Star Wars Battlefront II Has a Strong Debut on the UK Charts, but Fails to Take the Top Spot from Call of Duty: WWII