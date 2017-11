First Wave of PSN Black Friday Sale Begins Today for PS Plus Members

Next Batch of PSN Black Friday Sales Coming on Tuesday

With Sony already announcing their Black Friday sale where the 1TB PlayStation Slim’s price goes down to $199, they are also revealing sales on PSN for some titles. The sales which go up to 40% for some recent titles like WWE 2K18, The South Park: Fractured But Whole, and Destiny 2 is available to PS Plus members today while non-members will get a crack at it on Tuesday when the sale gets updated with more titles.







Here’s the list of titles on sale, courtesy of the fine folks over at the PS US blog, below:

PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION $99.99 $69.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $59.99 $41.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – DELUXE EDITION $69.99 $48.99 PS4 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – DIGITAL DELUXE $99.99 $89.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 $41.99 $38.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – DIGITAL DELUXE $99.99 $74.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – GAME + EXPANSION PASS BUNDLE $89.99 $67.49 PS4 FIFA 18 $59.99 $35.99 PS4 FIFA 18 ICON EDITION $99.99 $59.99 PS4 FIFA 18 RONALDO EDITION $79.99 $47.99 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. HOLIDAY EDITION $79.99 $40.00 PS4 MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE DELUXE EDITION $89.99 $67.49 PS4 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $59.99 $41.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 $59.99 $41.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION $99.99 $59.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION GOLD $149.99 $119.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK – DELUXE EDITION $79.99 $47.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK $59.99 $35.99 PS4 NHL 18 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 NHL 18 – DELUXE EDITION $79.99 $40.00 PS4 NHL 18 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $99.99 $50.00 PS4 OVERWATCH – GAME OF THE YEAR BUNDLE $59.99 $30.00 PS4 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 FC BARCELONA EDITION $69.99 $35.00 PS4 PROJECT CARS 2 $59.99 $41.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $59.99 $41.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $89.99 $62.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 $59.99 $35.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 DIGITAL DELUXE BUNDLE $89.99 $53.99

The PSN Black Friday ends on November 21 at 8 a.m. PT so grab what you like soon.

Source: Sony US Blog