New Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’s Update Brings Back a Fan Favourite

Comes with New Viera Final Fantasy XII PS4 Theme Too

Earlier last week, Square Enix teased “good news” for Final Fantasy XII fans. Today, Gematsu reported that the PS4 remaster, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, will be getting a 1.04 update on November 22. The key feature of this new update is the original’s “Sky Pirate’s Den” feature which was used in the PS2 version as a way to reward players’ achievements. It was a cute system with its own 32-bit era pixel look too that would appease long-time fans of the series. As the player finished hidden objectives, more characters, monsters, and objects from the game would populate the den. While it wasn’t with the PS4 version during launch as it had a PS trophy system implemented, it’s nice to see it return in this update.



Besides that, there will be a new free “Eruyt Village” PS4 theme via the PSN Store in Japan that will drop on the same day of the new update.

You can peer into Vaan’s fixed abs in the remastered Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age which is out now for PS4.

Source: Gematsu

