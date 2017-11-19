Fans Are Mapping Red Dead Redemption 2 Before Release

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is So Anticipated That It Inspired Cartography

People are so eager for the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 that they have committed to discovering the game’s map size before we even get a release date. Utilizing all the official sources of information we’ve had so far, a fan-made thread believes it’s honing in on the game’s scale.

On the GTA forums, you will find a thread currently dedicated to “landmark analysis.” Apparently, users are gathering clues from trailers and screenshots and slowly building a working map filled with Red Dead Redemption 2 locations. According to RedDagger, the founder of the thread, “The aim is to get an idea of real-world locations within the game, and hopefully recreate the in-game map, using official trailers and screenshots.” Keep in mind, when this was started, the game was a ways out. Since then, more clues surfaced in the form of more images and a second trailer.

Last year, a leaked map of Red Dead Redemption 2 gave us the potential scale. It indicated a size of 8.8 square miles, which is significantly bigger than the first game’s 5.8 square miles. The fact that it was taken down only made it seem like the real deal. And ever since the map leak, users have been taking locations from official reveals and plugging them into their approximate locations.

It looks like every little detail has been taken into consideration by the mappers. Will the final product look similar to what we've seen in the user project? I'd like to think so. Give us another trailer, Rockstar, and we may have it

Since GTA V was measured at 22.3 square miles, Red Dead Redemption 2 will likely be smaller. But it’s worth mentioning that you’ll be getting around via horses and not cars. Either way, brace yourself for something special.

