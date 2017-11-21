New Info on Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Arcade Mode

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Arcade Mode Will Have Alt Color Unlocks

Bandai Namco has dropped some details on its upcoming Saiyan tag fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ, as the game’s Arcade Mode got detailed. The Arcade Mode will test your might as you fight stronger enemies to increase your rank and eventually become the strongest fighter. Initially, the mode will feature three courses available with a Hard Mode unlocked after completing the courses. Besides that, there will be some sort of progression system as you can collect Zeni points through battles, which in turn, allows for players to nab alternative colors for the roster and some other items too via an in-game shop. It’s not clear what these items entail as they could be artwork, music, or actual items for the characters like the more recent Tekken editions.





Besides the new info on its Arcade Mode, the fighting game also unveiled three new characters too: Gotenks (Trunks and Gohan fusion), Adult Gohan, and Kid Buu. It’s cool to see the series’ iconic characters represented at different ages on the roster. Gotenks gets a new trailer which shows the overly-muscled child beating on several foes with a barrage of fireballs and quick attacks.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26.

Source: Gematsu