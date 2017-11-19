Share This

 

Sledgehammer Games Director Responds to Call of Duty WWII Feedback

Useful Changes Are Coming to COD WWII Multiplayer

Many multiplayer-focused games are harrowed by a rocky launch in some regard, and Call of Duty WWII is no exception. That being the case, some users have laid out critiques; namely, YouTuber NerosCinemo, who discusses the shotguns, footstep audio, Domination game mode, and more.

WWII Zombies Leak Call of Duty WW2 WWII Zombies Mode Pre-Order Bonus

The video in question, titled “Dear Sledgehammer Games…”, suggests boosting the points for kills. Currently, it is set at 50, which many users find dismal. It means 10 kills are required before a UAV can be called in. To get even more hypothetical, the video mentions that a V2 Rocket killstreak can be managed before someone reaches a ball gunner scorestreak. Of course, people are pissed off.

Call of Duty WWII game director, Michael Condrey, has looked at the critiques and responded. According to him, the “data” says players prefer Domination the way it is. And data—as you are undoubtedly aware—is data. You don’t mess with it.

Condrey did take into account the issue with shotguns, however, and admits that they are underpowered. Therefore, there will be a buff sometime in the future. Another change shall be made pertaining footsteps. In-game, they are too loud and reveal player locations with better headphones. It explains why the Mountain Division’s ability to silence footsteps is extremely useful right now.

Call of Duty WWII is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Our in-depth review is available for your perusal.

SOURCE

 

Related Posts


The Call of Duty: WWII Launch Can’t Catch a Break as the Microtransaction Release is Delayed

Call of Duty: WWII Continues to Dominate Sales Worldwide as It Tops the PS4 Download Chart in Japan

Call of Duty: WWII is Celebrating the Living Memories of Veterans in the Greatest Way Possible

Call of Duty WWII Gets Massive Update Which Fixes MP Bugs and Overpowered Weapons

Activision Says Call of Duty: WWII Was Originally Set to Be Advanced Warfare 2
Previous
Fans Are Mapping Red Dead Redemption 2 Before Release