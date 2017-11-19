Sledgehammer Games Director Responds to Call of Duty WWII Feedback

Useful Changes Are Coming to COD WWII Multiplayer

Many multiplayer-focused games are harrowed by a rocky launch in some regard, and Call of Duty WWII is no exception. That being the case, some users have laid out critiques; namely, YouTuber NerosCinemo, who discusses the shotguns, footstep audio, Domination game mode, and more.

The video in question, titled “Dear Sledgehammer Games…”, suggests boosting the points for kills. Currently, it is set at 50, which many users find dismal. It means 10 kills are required before a UAV can be called in. To get even more hypothetical, the video mentions that a V2 Rocket killstreak can be managed before someone reaches a ball gunner scorestreak. Of course, people are pissed off.

Call of Duty WWII game director, Michael Condrey, has looked at the critiques and responded. According to him, the “data” says players prefer Domination the way it is. And data—as you are undoubtedly aware—is data. You don’t mess with it.

Dear @SHGames, here is some constructive feedback regarding Call of Duty WWII’s multiplayer. Hope you find the time to take a look 👍https://t.co/q2VejoJizX pic.twitter.com/QjYrK6P8Yi — Nero (@NeroTweets) November 18, 2017

Condrey did take into account the issue with shotguns, however, and admits that they are underpowered. Therefore, there will be a buff sometime in the future. Another change shall be made pertaining footsteps. In-game, they are too loud and reveal player locations with better headphones. It explains why the Mountain Division’s ability to silence footsteps is extremely useful right now.

Call of Duty WWII is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Our in-depth review is available for your perusal.

