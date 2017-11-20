The Man Who Brought You Devil May Cry and Bayonetta Wants Them Both in the Same Game

Will We Ever Get a Bayonetta-Dante Adventure?

We can dream, and that is what Platinum Games designer and director Hideki Kamiya is doing on a daily basis. Over on Twitter, the man—the legend is constantly harassing people with ideas of high-octane realms. We don’t exactly know what he’s working on next, but he gave a few of his ideas in a new interview.

Speaking in this week’s Dengeki PlayStation, Kamiya mentioned his desire to return to old franchises. Among them were Bayonetta, Viewtiful Joe, Devil May Cry, and Okami.

“I want to work on a Devil May Cry and Viewtiful Joe remake, or a true sequel for Okami,” Kamiya said. “A cooperation with Dante (from Devil May Cry) and Bayonetta might also be fun. Dear Capcom, if it’s okay with someone like me, I will help anytime. Best regards. Everyone, bow down your heads together with me!”

If anyone can make any of the above happen, it’s Platinum Games. We’re talking the same developers behind, Okami, Viewtiful Joe, Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Kamiya was even directing Microsoft-exclusive Scalebound before the project suddenly got canned. I doubt that has quenched his fuel to make great games, however.

While Kamiya’s branch of Platinum Games is in the early stages of an undisclosed project, we know one headed by designer Yoko Taro is working on another NieR project. At the same time, we suspect, Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno is working on the next Devil May Cry. Keep your ear to the ground by checking back for updates.

SOURCE