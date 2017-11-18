More Details on Trails of Cold Steel I PS4 Port

Trails of Cold Steel I Comes to PS4 for Japan in March 2018

Nihon Falcom announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai – Thors Military Academy 1204- is a 4K remaster of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, which was released for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita in 2013. Aside from being able to carry over cross save data from PS3 and PS Vita versions, the upcoming port will sport some new features.





First off, the game will have a butter-y smooth 60 fps, 4K resolution support, improved sound quality for BGM, and a nifty “High-Speed Skip” mode that doubles the speed during events and on the field while quadrupling the speed during battle. Like Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age‘s fast-forward feature, this high-speed mode should help alleviate grinding and traveling for gamers.

Beyond that, the game will even read save data from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, which in turn, unlocks swag such as in-game costumes, MAX Bonding Points, and 300,000 Mira for your second playthrough. That said, I’d gather the Western port will miss this feature as we still haven’t gotten word yet on the third game’s localization as this series typically requires a tremendous effort to localize. That said, it also supports save data from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita.



We know now that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I will make its way to PS4 for Japan on March 8, 2018, but hopefully Western fans won’t have to wait too long for a localized version of the school-life JRPG.

Source: Gematsu via Falcom