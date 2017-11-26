Hopefully, Destiny 2’s Economy Will Improve Significantly

Destiny 2 is coming with a December update that is guaranteed to know your socks off. Maybe. The new info will be unfolding in the upcoming week, as declared by the Destiny Guardian-In-Chief Luke Smith.

Smith revealed a number of upcoming Destiny 2 changes via Twitter, bits of info worth sharing before the update officially arrives. According to him, there will changes to the in-game economy—how gear is acquired by vendors, along with reworked shards and tokens. Additionally, there will be investment updates, which means a new reward system for weapons and armor. Lastly, expect some gameplay changes.

Smith also wants the Destiny 2 community to know that Bungie has been listening to feedback. He and General Manager Mark Noseworthy will be answering some player questions and concerns at a later date and will be informing everyone on how they’ve implemented changes based on feedback. Keep an eye out for dates as they arrive.

Additionally, @knowsworthy and I will also be answering some questions and addressing community feedback we’ve been reading since launch. See you soon. (2/2) — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) November 25, 2017

Previously, Bungie revealed their free game updates in the form of “Seasons.” Read more about the gameplay changes that will be implemented over the course of the year, starting with what we’ll see in December. A more recent change came when the team dismantled hidden XP scaling. Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you’re wondering about the Curse of Osiris DLC, you can check out our impressions video.

