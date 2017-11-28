Demons Souls Online Servers Are Shutting Down for Real This Time in February 2018

Say Goodbye to Demons Souls in February Next Year

Sony has announced that it will be putting an end to the online servers for Demons Souls, shutting down the game’s multiplayer and online features in the process.

After 9 years of reoccurring deaths and frustrations, but just as many triumphs of dedication, Demon's Souls online servers will terminate on February 28, 2018. Play online one last time, and share with us your best Demon's Souls moment! pic.twitter.com/knIgmXLqFW — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) November 27, 2017

While the main game will remain playable, the online features will cease to operate in three months. The Dark Souls Twitter account tweeted the announcement yesterday: “After 9 years of reoccurring deaths and frustrations, but just as many triumphs of dedication, Demon’s Souls online servers will terminate on February 28, 2018. Play online one last time, and share with us your best Demon’s Souls moment!”

With the servers now ending, the Demons Souls experience won’t be nearly as enjoyable as it was when it debuted in 2009. Online multiplayer (co-op and invasions), leaderboards, silhouettes, bloodstains, and various hints left by other players will all disappear. A specific boss fight that involved fighting another player will also be reworked entirely.

“It’s with mixed emotions we say goodbye to the service,” said Atlus on their website, who published the game in North America. “Countless players have enjoyed Demon’s Souls and the functionality it introduced to players when such things were rarer. If you’ve played the game then you understand the feeling of dying multiple times in the span of 10 minutes or dealing with a boss fight so difficult that it took you a week just to figure out the best way to attack. The unforgiving nature of the game has provided countless enjoyable moments of frustration and anger, but also the elation felt from beating something so challenging.”

The Demons Souls servers were originally supposed to end in 2012 but were kept alive for another five years after the fan’s expressed their disappointment.

Demon’s Souls is the original “Souls” game. Since then, the developer, From Software, has gone on to create the Dark Souls trilogy and the PS4 exclusive, Bloodborne.

How do you feel about the servers being terminated? Let us know down below.

SOURCE