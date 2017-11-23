Here’s December’s Free Xbox Games with Gold, Led by Warhammer

Will You Play These Games During the Holidays?

More free games for the Xbox Gold member. December’s free games for Xbox are led Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. And as always, there are games for the Xbox 360 available via Backward Compatibility. Check out the list below and decide which free titles are worth experiencing.

To start, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide is a multiplayer co-op experience much like Left 4 Dead. Except, you’re in a Grimdark Fantasy universe where hordes of monsters are coming at you like last year’s leftovers. Slay them with onslaughts of swords and magic, and do it alongside up to three buddies. A great chance to familiarize yourself with the property before the sequel arrives later this year.



Then we have Back to the Future: The Game. Yes, there is a game, and it follows events after the third film. Developed by Telltale Games, the title originally debuted on the Xbox 360.

“Six months after Back to the Future Part III, the DeLorean time machine mysteriously returns to Hill Valley – driverless! Marty McFly must once again go back in time, or else the space-time continuum will be forever unraveled! Featuring Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, Tom Wilson as Biff Tannen, and Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker, with a special appearance by Michael J. Fox, and introducing A.J. LoCascio voicing Marty McFly. Created in cooperation with movie series Co-Writer and Producer, Bob Gale.”

For Xbox 360 players, there is also Child of Eden, a musical game compatible with the Kinect.

“Child of Eden is a rhythm action game created by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, best known for Rez, developed by Q Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. The game announcement opened Ubisoft’s pre-E3 2010 press conference and was one of the first titles shown with support for Xbox 360’s Kinect peripheral. The game serves as a prequel to Mizuguchi’s earlier game Rez and sees players shoot at various targets which produce melodic sounds upon destruction.”

Last but not least, there’s Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, an action-adventure title like few others.

“A new breed of WARRIOR returns, committed to destroying the enemies of FREEDOM! No-nonsense hero Marlow never shied away from danger or trouble. But now he faces his ULTIMATE challenge. Blasting into Central America, he has an industrial evil to defeat whilst bound to an ancient Mayan Death Mask who’s had no-one to talk to for 2000 years. With cliffhanger over the top action and cinematic gameplay, Marlow Briggs takes inspiration from the best of blockbuster films, comic book heroes, and action games with its focus on relentless high-octane combat, exotic and danger filled environments and epic set pieces.”

Any thoughts on this list for December? How does it compare to November’s free Games with Gold? Let us know in the comments below.

