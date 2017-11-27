Amazon Has a Huge Cyber Monday Sale on Now For Nintendo Switch Accessories up to 50% Off

Pick up Nintendo Switch Accessories for up to 50% off This Cyber Monday on Amazon

Today is Cyber Monday, and as you might expect, there are plenty of online deals to take part in. Despite the lack of a discount on the Nintendo Switch, it sold very well this past Black Friday and now, for a limited time only, Amazon has all Nintendo Switch accessories up to 50% off!

Whether you picked up the Switch this past weekend, or have owned one since launch, you can definitely reap the benefits today with this Amazon deal on accessories for the popular console. Though the regular Switch accessories are up to 50% off, there are also a bunch of limited edition items at a fraction of the price as well.

Custom wired Nintendo Switch controllers that usually cost $30 USD are currently on sale for $7 – $10 USD, while a slick red controller with the classic Nintendo symbols is on sale for $19.99 USD. If you’re looking for something even cooler, you can pick up the black Breath of the Wild wired controller for $23.99 USD.

Maybe you prefer the Joy-Con grips instead of a controller, and if that’s the case, you can grab some for $10 USD. If you have aspirations of kicking some Mario butt on the track, you can get steering wheel controllers for $7.99 USD. And of course, what’s it like to own the Nintendo Switch without having something sweet to carry it around in? There is a bunch of carrying cases available at a discount right now as well.

Whether you’re a casual or avid Switch player, you can pick up a bunch of accessories for your new console for less than $100. Even if you don’t own a Switch, these make for the perfect Christmas gift for those you know who do! Get in on those Cyber Monday sales before they disappear forever.

What do you think about the deals? Are you planning on picking up a new accessory today? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

