Cyber Deals on Now in the Nintendo eShop, Offering a Bunch of Discounts on Switch, Wii U and 3DS Titles

Nintendo eShop Features Some Sweet Cyber Deals Right Now

Nintendo has recently announced that they won’t be offering any holiday discounts on their Switch however today they revealed a bunch of sales on right now in the eShop. This sale offers Switch, Wii U, and 3DS games at marked down prices, with the convenience of a touch of a button.

Nintendo has announced their Cyber Deals, which starts today and runs through Black Friday and Cyber Monday! In fact, these Cyber Deals are on until December 12th at 8:59 AM PST/ 11:59 AM EST. Although you may find some better deals at a retail store near you, if you’re thinking about skipping the line ups and limiting your time out and about during the holiday season, Nintendo is offering a solution with this sale. It has also been announced that My Nintendo members will also earn Gold Points on all qualifying digital purchases, so keep a look out for which ones count.

You can find some of the best deals below, including discounts on I am Setsuna and Super Bomberman R for the Nintendo Switch. If you’re curious as to what else is being offered in the Nintendo eShop be sure to check out the full list of sales here.

Nintendo Switch

1-2-Switch – $39.99 ($10 off)

Disgaea 5 Complete – $49.99 ($10 off)

I am Setsuna – $23.99 ($16 off)

Lego City Undercover – $27.99 ($12 off)

Puyo Puyo Tetris – $24.99 ($5 off)

Super Bomberman R – $39.99 ($10 off)

Wii U

Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($10 off)

Fast Racing Neo – $9.99 ($5 off)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $7.49 ($7.50 off)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 ($10 off)

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $9.99 ($10 off)

Runbow – $7.49 ($7.50 off)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99 ($5 off)

SteamWorld Dig – $4.99 ($5 off)

Nintendo 3DS

Bravely Default – $27.99 ($12 off)

Castlevania – $2.49 ($2.50 off)

Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure – $4.49 ($4.50 off)

Dragon Ball Fusions – $14.99 ($15 off)

Final Fantasy Explorers – $19.99 ($20 off)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 ($10 off)

Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move – $4.99 ($5 off)

Mario Sports Superstars – $27.99 ($12 off)

Monster Hunter Ultimate 4 – $11.99 ($18 off)

Paper Mario: Sticker Star – $27.99 ($12 off)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destinies – $9.99 ($20 off)

Rhythm Heaven Megamix – $14.99 ($15 off)

Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse – $29.99 ($20 off)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99 ($5 off)

Star Fox 64 3D – $19.99 ($20 off)

SteamWorld Dig – $4.49 ($4.50 off)

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages – $2.99 ($3 off)

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons – $2.99 ($3 off)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call – $19.99 ($20 off)

SOURCE