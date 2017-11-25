Destiny Nickelsen’s Cosplay is a Gaming Event and Festival Favorite

Cosplay Spotlight – Destiny Nickelsen

Every now and then, we at COGconnected like to turn the spotlight on some of the great cosplayers that turn our favorite video game characters into reality. Last week, we showed you some super hot cosplay from Jenna Lynn Meowri. This week, we’re turning that bright spotlight on to Destiny Nickelsen. Destiny is an incredibly talented cosplayer with a number of awards to her name, such as “Best in Show” – Boston Comic Con 2015. She builds her own costumes and has a massive following of fans (over 600,000 followers on Facebook alone!). Join us as we take a gander at some of Destiny’s best work then go give her a follow on Facebook and Twitter!

