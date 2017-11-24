Contest Alert: Win a Pair of Tickets to Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses in Canada

COGconnected and MGP Live have an amazing opportunity for one lucky COGconnected reader! This is your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses live in Canada!

The winning entry will pick one show from the following four dates and we’ll have the tickets waiting for you at the box office. We’re only providing the tickets to the show, so any other expenses will have to be arranged by the winner.

The available shows and times are:

Thursday, November 30th – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Friday, December 1st, – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Saturday – December 2nd – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Friday – December 8 – Montreal, QC – Place Des Arts

To enter this amazing contest, just follow the directions on the Gleam below! Best of luck to all our fellow Canadian Hylians!

Win Tickets to See “Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses” in Canada!



Now touring across the world, Symphony of the Goddesses brings Zelda fans and symphony goers alike an entirely new, exciting multimedia experience presenting over 30 years of music from The Legend of Zelda franchise as never before.

Fans will relive all of their favorite moments from a fully developed and thoughtfully structured program including memorable, beloved melodies from titles including Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening and more. Start planning your adventure today!