Dataminers Uncover Bunch of Content Including over 12 New Weapons for Call of Duty: WWII

Over 12 New Weapons Are Set to Drop for Call of Duty: WWII

Though the launch of Call of Duty: WWII has been anything but smooth, so much so that Activision even pushed back the launch of their microtransactions until today, we may have some more content incoming soon! Dataminers have found information that suggests that Sledgehammer could be adding more than a dozen new weapons and more.

While Call of Duty: WWII already has two kinds of supply drops, regular and rare, soon we will also see Legendary, Epic, and Weapon Supply Drops. This of course means that we could see a bunch of new weapons and other sweet gear. A Reddit user, MossadKilledLilPeep, reveals that they have found thirteen different guns, as well as three melee weapons! You can check out the full list of weapons below and images of the weapons here.

Volkstrumgewehr

Beretta 38

Sten

Winchester 94 Lever Action

Enfield No. 2

Walther P38

Breda 30

M1919

MG81

Arisaka

Gewehr 43

Type 5

Reichs Revolver

Icepick

Combat Knife

Trench Knife

It also seems like there will be a new Calling Card available for players to get by earning 500 kills with each of the weapons. It should be noted that we have yet to hear anything from Activision about whether these guns will be making an appearance in the weapon supply drops. Although we don’t know when these weapon drops will be made available in game, they could come as part of the most recent update today. We’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these weapons? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

