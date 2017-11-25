Bungie Admits Destiny 2 Hidden XP Scaling System Was Flawed and Kills It

Destiny 2 XP Scaling System Put on Ice

When Destiny 2 launched, skeptics found themselves at ease with the stark improvements the sequel had over the original game. While it didn’t feature any major changes, it simply was everything the final version of Destiny had to offer – and more. With Destiny 2 DLC ‘Curse of Osiris’ almost upon us, this week players noticed that Destiny 2 had an XP scaling system in place depended solely on the rate it was acquired. Many irate gamers took to the forums and Reddit to voice their concerns over the scaling system which prompted Bungie to make an official announcement regarding the controversy.

The removal of the scaling system is effective immediately. According to the message from the Destiny dev team, the system isn’t working out the way they had originally intended. Now that the scaling system is removed, they will be reviewing all XP game date over the next week to monitor the changes and make sure that everything is working the way it is intended.

Below is the full message from the team themselves:

“We’ve seen community discussion around XP gain in Destiny. After reviewing our data, we agree that the system is not performing the way we’d like it to. Today, we’d like to describe what’s going on under the hood, and talk about what you can expect going forward when it comes to earning XP in Destiny 2.

Currently, XP will scale up when playing longer or fixed duration activities like Crucible competitive multiplayer matches and the Leviathan Raid, and XP will scale down when playing activities that can be quickly, repeatedly chained, like grinding Public Events. We are not happy with the results, and we’ve heard the same from the community.



Effective immediately, we are deactivating this system.



As a result, players will see XP earn rates change for all activities across the board, but with all values being displayed consistently in the user interface. Over the course of the next week, we will be watching and reviewing XP game data to ensure that these changes meet our expectations, as well as yours. Any additional updates to this system will be communicated to you via our official channels.”



It’s great to see Bungie act so fast. Hopefully, going forward they can continue to address the concerns and build that player base back up.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with the first big expansion on the horizon on December 5th with Curse of Osiris.

SOURCE