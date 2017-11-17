Share This

 

Build and Explore With Portal Knights On The Switch Next Week

Make Castles With Your Friends And Stuff

Portal Knights is coming to the Nintendo Switch! The delightful open world adventure from Keen Games will be on the Nintendo console just in time for Thanksgiving, complete with some actual optimization for the Switch.

Players who end up grabbing the Nintendo Switch version will be able to take advantage of touch screen controls, online multiplayer and wireless play support. That last one is kind of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you’re getting split-screen play with up to three other people. If you try that in portable mode however, I can only imagine what kind of screen real estate each person would be limited to. Maybe leave that particular innovation to the docked mode. Also, said wireless play requires more than one Nintendo Switch to work. Who’s got that many Switches?

If you’ve never played Portal Knights before, this may well be the perfect opportunity to do so. Especially if you’ve got kids in your life, for whom this game is extra appealing. Plus, unlike some other kid’s games on the Switch (Looking at you, Lego Marvel Superheroes 2), there’s proper use of the Switch’s touch screen built right in. How rad is that? Portal Knights will be hitting the Nintendo Switch on November 23rd, 2017.

SOURCE: Press Release

