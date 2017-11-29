The Breast Dungeon Crawler, Omega Labyrinth Z, Is Coming to PS4 & Vita

An RPG Unlike the Usual D&D

Jump into the body of a self-conscious girl who’s on a quest to make all her insecurities go away. No, this isn’t a high school simulator. From PQube comes the intense, outrageous quest of self-loathing, dungeon crawling, and double Ds. Here is Omega Labyrinth Z, coming this Spring to PS4 and Vita.

In Omega Labyrinth Z, players embark on an adventure with a group of girls to find the Holy Grail. Only, it’s not your run-of-the-mill holy relic. The quest scratches your RPG itch—among other places—by granting a Rogue-like experience where you battle through dungeons, defeat all kinds monsters and take advantage of busty girls’ magical powers. All in the quest to make at least one girl’s desire come true. Definitely sounds like a life simulator.

Here’s the official overview of the game since the trailer doesn’t tell you anything:

Rumours of an item referred to as the ‘Grail of Beauty’ are whispered through the hallowed halls of the storied educational institution of Embellir Girls Academy. The Grail can grant any wish, large or small, and as the tale goes, it is hidden in a secret cave that only reveals itself on opening day of the Academy each year. Aina Akemiya, a popular young student at the academy, is fed up with feeling self-conscious about her body, and so she sets out on a grand quest to obtain the Grail of Beauty!

Fortunately, there are a ton of interesting gameplay features within Omega Labyrinth Z. Here’s what the gameplay has to offer.

Tactical turn-based combat – Control the battlefield with expert positioning and use of skills!

Control the battlefield with expert positioning and use of skills! Explore lengthy dungeons – Randomly generated dungeons brimming with loot is yours for the taking!

Randomly generated dungeons brimming with loot is yours for the taking! Item management made easy – The ‘Purse’ system allows you to send items back to town if your inventory fills up in a dungeon.

The ‘Purse’ system allows you to send items back to town if your inventory fills up in a dungeon. A shopaholics dream – Purchase items with Omega Power, even the dungeons have shops!

Purchase items with Omega Power, even the dungeons have shops! Breasts bursting with power – Collect Omega power to grow your breasts! As your breasts grow, so does your characters power!

Collect Omega power to grow your breasts! As your breasts grow, so does your characters power! Reach maximum boobage – Grow to a Z-Cup in order to unleash the ultimate attack: Hyper Omega Slash! You deflate again after using it, so time it carefully!

Grow to a Z-Cup in order to unleash the ultimate attack: Hyper Omega Slash! You deflate again after using it, so time it carefully! Level up your characters stats and skills – Utilize the ‘Faint☆Awakening’ system to improve characters by touching them until they scream with excitement!

Utilize the ‘Faint☆Awakening’ system to improve characters by touching them until they scream with excitement! Transform crystals into items with the power of breasts – The ‘Oppai Appraisal’ system lets you reveal the true nature of loot!

The ‘Oppai Appraisal’ system lets you reveal the true nature of loot! Recover in the hot springs – Get your power back in the dungeon hot springs and get to know the ladies of Omega Labyrinth Z better!

Get your power back in the dungeon hot springs and get to know the ladies of Omega Labyrinth Z better! Touch anywhere, anytime – No matter where you are, in dungeons, dialogue screens or menu screens, touch the characters for unique reactions! Check back for updates from PQube and an official release date for Omega Labyrinth Z, as well as new gameplay as time goes by. Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release