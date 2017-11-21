Battlefield 1: Epic Turning Tides DLC Release Date Confirmed

New Turning Tides Content Arrives in December and January

We’re getting more waves of DLC for Battlefield 1, introducing new factions, new weapons, and new ways to play. The Turning Tides DLC release date has finally been confirmed, and everything will come in December and January.

Turning Tides content drop dates arrived in a press release this morning and confirmed much of the new content we reported on last month. Everything is available to Premium Pass owners and those who bought Battlefield 1: Revolution Edition. Here’s exactly the when and the what:

Battlefield 1 Turning Tides will be released in two waves – the first wave is coming on December 11th for Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners. Players will be able to fight across a duo of epic maps, including Cape Helles and Achi Baba. In a new Operation set on these maps, players can take part in the 1915 British amphibious assault of the Gallipoli peninsula. There will be a new Infiltrator Elite Class, six weapons and two melee weapons added to your arsenal, and you’ll get to rule the waves with the L-Class Destroyer. The second wave, coming January 2018, puts players in the North Sea to tackle two other unique maps: Zeebrugge and Heligoland Blight, with the chance to charge into battle with the new Royal Marines and spawn on the C-Class Airship.





To make sure everyone gets their chance at playing the previous DLC, Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass and In the Name of the Tsar DLC will be available as free trials; fight as or against the French and Russians on November 22nd – December 4th and December 8th – December 10th. Just log in during these dates to play in new maps; using new vehicles, weapons, and factions.

Lastly, brace yourself for the inevitable arrival of Black Friday deals. There will be new discounts on Battlefield 1: Revolution Edition and the Premium Pass. Check back for specifics at times goes by. For now, let us know your thoughts on Turning Tides. Are you looking forward to the new content? Comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release