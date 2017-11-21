Players Report Bad Spawns in Call of Duty WWII, but Sledgehammer Denies

Whether Spawning Is Good or Bad, Players Will Get Angry in Multiplayer

Every multiplayer game will have reports of bad spawns sometime in its life cycle, though it’s fairly common with Call of Duty games. Again, players have taken to social media to call out Sledgehammer on the lackluster attention to map spawn points. According to the developer, however, bad spawns are at an all-time low in Call of Duty WWII.

Game director Michael Condrey took to Twitter to respond directly to reports of bad multiplayer experiences. This is not the first time, mind you; he’s addressed previous reports of underpowered weapons and other multiplayer issues. This time, he came through to inform complainers that Call of Duty’s bad spawns are nowhere near as bad as players are making them out to be. Apparently, “many billions of spawn data points” have been monitored by Sledgehammer. Bad spawns occur less than 3 out of 1,000 times. That’s ridiculous…





But true.

Actually, based on many billions of spawn data points, we know our bad spawn rate is franchise setting low in this game. Less than 3 per 1000 spawns. — M.Condrey in WWII (@MichaelCondrey) November 19, 2017

It seems Call of Duty WWII’s bad spawn rate is the lowest in the franchise. Therefore, it seems many players are just unlucky. Let’s face it, with the amount of time gamers invest in Call of Duty, the inevitable bad spawn experience will arrive at some point. It will be worse for some than others.

Do you play Call of Duty WWII? What’s your take on the game’s spawning system? Is it fair or awfully hazardous? Are you dealing with pro campers? That might be your problem. Let us know in the comments below. And if you don’t play the game, feel free to check out our review to see what’s changed from previous installments.

