Axiom Verge Publisher Donates Most of Its Profit Share to Help Pay Medical Bills for Developer’s Son

Because All Publishers Aren’t All Bad

Axiom Verge is an awesome Metroidvania and if you picked up a copy — whether it be on PC, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, Wii U, or Switch — then more of the profits went to the developer than its publisher because of a unique agreement to help pay for healthcare for the developer’s son.

In a blog post celebrating the physical retail release of Axiom Verge on PS4, Vita, and Switch, developer Tom Happ gives thanks to the publisher, BadLand Games who — once hearing about his son’s condition — struck a special contracting deal. BadLand Games agreed to donate 75% of their profit share to a special fund dedicated to Happ’s son’s health care costs.

Happ’s son, Alastair, has Kernicterus, a neurological condition that affects his motor control and hearing. He was born healthy but doctors failed to treat a routine case of jaundice when he was only days old. He now requires constant medical attention throughout his life. The publishing deal means BadLand Games only earns a quarter of their usual take with the remainder going straight to Alastair’s healthcare fund.

“They didn’t want to publicize it since none of us wanted to be seen as trying to use my son’s suffering as a marketing tool for the game”, Happ writes. “I hope this doesn’t come off that way. I just wanted to thank them for their generosity in offering that up, since it was definitely something they didn’t have to do.”

You can check out Happ’s blog post for more info and get a quick look at the retail boxes for Axiom Verge. Have you purchased the game already? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

SOURCE