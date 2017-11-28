Attack on Titan 2 Putting Titan Power In Your Hands Next Spring

Oh The Disgusting Power You Will Wield

New details have surfaced about Koei Tecmo’s upcoming game, Attack on Titan 2. Among the features revealed this week is the ability to use titan power to help out your friends and crush your enemies. They will kneel before your freaky, bug-eyed, ken-doll majesty!

So what else has been revealed? Along with the aforementioned ability to go full titan on your enemies, you can rescue comrades, recover them (like, give them health or pry them from a titan’s jaws?), unleash hook drives and even flash grenades. Apparently titan power is something you can bestow on a teammate, though there are a somewhat limited amount of people in the show who can actually pull off such an attack.

If you’re up to date on the show and looking for more action, or if you’ve never seen an episode, this game looks perfect for you. Yes, even the people who have no idea what Attack on Titan is. There’s horrifying, fleshy cannibal giants to fight and enormous sets of jaws to escape, you’re a match made in heaven. The game is set for a March 2018 release for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE: Press Release