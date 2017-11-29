Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Was Downloaded Over 15 Million Times in Its First Week

Not As Many As Super Mario Run, But More Than Fire Emblem Heroes

Nintendo’s third mobile game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, has already amassed over 15 million downloads across the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in its first week, according to data by app research firm Sensor Tower.

This places Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp as Nintendo’s second-most successful mobile debut behind Super Mario Run but ahead of Fire Emblem Heroes. When Super Mario Run was released last year, it was downloaded approximately 32 million times in its first six days. Fire Emblem Heroes, which released in February, had approximately seven million downloads, roughly half of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

While this is a great start, it’s all about how much revenue it generates for Nintendo over the course of time. Despite its smaller download numbers, Fire Emblem Heroes has been more lucrative for the big N than Super Mario Run because of in-app purchases. Super Mario Run may have received high download numbers, but many people weren’t happy that they had to pay $9.99 USD to unlock the full game.

Thankfully, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is following Fire Emblem Heroes’ footsteps and offering microtransactions as an option for gamers. Players can spend real money on Leaf Tickets, a type of currency which speeds up the crafting system in the game. They can also be used as a replacement for resources the player doesn’t have. The game is fairly generous in doling them out for completing specific tasks but, as you progress and level up, they don’t appear as often.

So far, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp appears to be on the track for success but time will tell. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one. Tell us what you think of the game in the comments below.

