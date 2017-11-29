Share This

 

Amazon is Hosting Another Big Tournament Called “Champions of Fire” This Weekend and It’s Free

Champions of Fire Kicks Off This Weekend

Amazon is hosting Champions of Fire this weekend, and ahead of the event the team at Amazon has confirmed a new competitive game, additional influencers and notable celebrities that will be making an appearance at the tournament. The best part, Champions of Fire is a FREE event and open to the public. Tickets for the event can be found here.

“Champions of Fire is a high-profile tournament for casual mobile games designed to make competitive gaming accessible to a wider audience,” details the press release. “The event, which takes place December 2-3 at Time Inc. Studios in New York, will feature 12 of the world’s most popular gaming celebrities including, Swiftor, NampaiKid, and Mystic7, facing off in some of the top casual mobile games for a share of $50,000.”

arena for esports

The new game they are announcing is Dancing Line – Cheetah Mobile

The influencers who will be present include:

  • Gassy Mexican | 732K followers on Twitch | 422K followers on Twitter
  • Pokimane | 656K followers on Twitch | 185K followers on Twitter
  • Yassuo | 310K follower on Twitch | 65K followers on Twitter

Celebrity appearances by:

  • R3hab – Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer and winner of IDMAs Best Breakthrough Artist; has over 20MM followers on social media
  • Mcjuggernuggets – Actor with 4.5MM social media followers whose YouTube videos have garnered over 1 billion views

For more information on the tournament, and for fans wishing to attend the free event, visit the Champions of Fire event pages at amazon.com/cof and www.championsoffire.com.

