Sony Has Confirmed Over 80 Exhibitors for the PlayStation Experience and More

Sony Announces PlayStation Experience 2017 Details
Earlier this month Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a bunch of details for their fourth annual PlayStation Experience, including the when and where. Today, they have announced the list of exhibitors at the show, as well as all of the playable games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR that will be available at the event.
At the moment, Sony has stated that there are 80 exhibitors that will be at PSX 2017 including Activision and Naughty Dog, however the list could expand a bit more, as it is labeled “near-final”. And as if the list of exhibitors isn’t exciting enough, Sony has also revealed what games we can expect on the show floor, of which there are over 100, including some big upcoming or newly released titles like Detroit: Become Human and Call of Duty: WWII.
You can check out the full list of exhibitors and games, including VR titles, below:
Exhibitors
- 11 bit studios
- Ackk Studios
- Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Adult Swim Games
- Aksys Games
- AOne Games
- Aquiris
- Arcade Distillery
- Arika CO.,LTD.
- Armor Games Studios
- Artifact 5
- Ask an Enemy Studios
- Atlus/Sega
- Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games
- Bend Studio
- Bit Kid, Inc.
- Blue Mammoth Games
- Bungie & Activision
- Capcom
- Cleaversoft
- Cococucumber
- Crows Crows Crows
- Dan & Gary Games
- Dangen Entertainment
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Double Fine Productions
- Drinkbox Studios
- Electronic Arts
- En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.
- Endnight Games
- Epic Games
- Finji + Infinite Fall
- Firesprite
- Friend & Foe AB
- Grab Games
- Grip Digital
- Highwire Games
- Hopoo Games, LLC
- Household Games
- Humble Bundle
- iam8bit
- Iggymob
- Impulse Gear
- Insomniac Games
- ISVR
- Japan Studio
- Lienzo
- Limited Run Games
- London Studio
- Mad Mimic
- Media Molecule
- Mommy’s Best Games
- MunkyFun
- Muse Games
- NapNok Games
- Naughty Dog
- nDreams
- Neowiz
- Paranoid Productions
- Playdius
- Playism
- Polyarc
- Polyphony Digital
- Quantic Dream
- Rebellion
- RocketPunch Games
- Samurai Punk
- San Diego Studio
- Santa Monica Studio
- Sirlin Games
- Spooky Squid Games
- Starbreeze
- Studio Surgical Scalpels
- Sunsoft
- Supermassive Games
- Survios
- Team Meat
- The Voxel Agents
- Toadman Interactive
- Tribetoy
- Trion Worlds
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Ultizero Games
- USC Games
- Versus Evil LLC
- White Lotus Interactive
- Wish Studios
- Zoink Games
PS4 Playable Games
- 0XX
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
- Aegis Defenders
- At Sundown
- Boundary
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Chasm
- Children of Morta
- Code :Hardcore
- Crossing Souls
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Deadbolt
- Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
- Detroit: Become Human
- DJ Max Respect
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- EarthNight
- Fantasy Strike
- Far Cry 5
- fault milestone one
- Fight Knight
- Fighting EX Layer
- Flipping Death
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Frantics
- Gang Beasts
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hover
- Iconoclasts
- Immortal: Unchained
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knights and Bikes
- Knowledge Is Power
- Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- MLB The Show 17
- Monster Hunter: World
- Moonlighter
- Mothergunship
- Mulaka
- Night in the Woods
- No Heroes Here
- Omen of Sorrow
- Pig Eat Ball
- Pinstripe
- Riverbond
- Russian Subway Dogs
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shape of the World
- SkullPirates
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Strange Brigade
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Super Daryl Deluxe
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Tera
- That’s You!
- The Adventure Pals
- The Cat and the Coup
- The Church in the Darkness
- The Forest
- The Gardens Between
- The Night Journey
- The Swords of Ditto
- Tokyo Xanadu EX+
- Tower 57
- Trove
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST]
- Vane
- Walden, a game
- War Theatre
- Way of the Passive Fist
- World End Economica
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
PSVR Playable Games
- Anamorphine
- Bow to Blood
- Bravo Team
- Dark Eclipse
- Farpoint
- Golem
- Gungrave
- Knockout League
- League of War: VR Arena
- Medusa and Man
- Moss
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Shooty Fruity
- Sprint Vector
- The American Dream
- The Inpatient
- The Persistence
- X Animal
- Xing: The Land Beyond
The final panel list is also pending, although hopefully we’ll hear more about Ghost of Tsushima and Dreams at the PlayStation Experience this year. It all takes place from December 9th from 10 AM to 10 PM PST and on December 10th from 10 AM to 6 PM PST in Anaheim, California.
