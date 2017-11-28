2018 Will Be a Big Year for Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy Turns 30 This December

When 2017 started out, I was excited as I knew the Final Fantasy series would turn 30 on December 18, 2017. With the momentous occasion this year, I hoped for a FF XVI, FFVII Remake demo, and that rumored FF I – IX collection. Foolish hopes. That said, it looks like I was a year off, as Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Brand Manager Shinji Hashimoto claims that 2018, in fact, will be a big year for the JRPG series as multiple new title releases will be planned.





In a new video by Edamame Arcade Channel, the crew got to have a sit-down interview with Hashimoto, who served as a Producer on several FF titles. He shared some funny insights such as FFVIII being his first full project and unfortunately mispronouncing Squall’s name at a press conference. Besides talking about the FFTCG (the FF card game), he also spoke about the series turning 30 this year. Looking ahead, Hashimoto said, “Next year will be a big one, and we will bring exciting, new Final Fantasy titles to the world.”

You can check out the video below:

Let’s hope we’ll get actual solid Final Fantasy announcements in 2018.

Source: Gematsu